VALDOSTA – Chris Fabozzi, Firehouse Subs owner, hosts a first responder meal donation drive at his Ashley Street location.
Beginning Monday, May 16, guests will have an opportunity to make a donation to fund 25 meals for the men and women at Lowndes County Fire Rescue, company representatives said in a statement. The event will be held at Firehouse Subs, 2525 N. Ashley St., Suite C.
Sondra McCormick, Firehouse Subs general manager, came up with the idea for the initiative. Since its inception, 13 local public safety responder organizations including, but not limited to, Valdosta Police Department, South Georgia Medical Center, VSU Police, Quitman Fire Department and Lowndes County 911 have received nearly 400 meals, thanks to Firehouse Subs guests and donors, company representatives said.
"Through Fabozzi’s leadership and the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and crew, over $656,000 in grants have been awarded by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to greater Tallahassee area first responder and community organizations," company representatives said. "Most recently, a grant of $13,000 was awarded by the foundation to the Valdosta Fire Department, allowing them to purchase 20 ballistic vests."
