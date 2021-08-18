Firehouse Subs donates water to VFD

VALDOSTA — Firehouse Subs Valdosta, 1525 Baytree Road, Suite B, collected and donated more than 220 water bottles to the Valdosta Fire Department.
Firehouse Subs invited guests nationwide to join its effort to hydrate local heroes and communities with the Ninth Annual H2O For Heroes bottled water collection drive, company representatives said in a statement.
The annual event returned after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In March 2020, Firehouse Subs’ family of local restaurant owners listened to the needs of their communities and focused on providing Heartfelt Service where it was most needed," company representatives said. "As a result, hundreds of Firehouse Subs franchisees partnered with Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to donate more than 100,000 meals to health care workers and first responders across the U.S. and Canada.
"The need to return to the annual H2O For Heroes is even greater this year after a tumultuous 2020 was quickly followed by more seasonal challenges. In June 2021, many parts of the Western U.S. experienced unprecedented temperatures, resulting in an increased risk of wildfires and heat-related illnesses."
“As we come into wildfire season, it’s more important than ever to support our firefighting communities, especially our wildland firefighters,” said Chris Morris, a Firehouse Subs franchisee, who has more than a decade of experience as a firefighter in Idaho.
“Many people might not know, but wildland firefighters can work in 16-day cycles out in the heat under very grueling conditions," he said. "It’s really important to me and my fellow restaurant owners to be able to help them and our local communities stay hydrated during this time, and we’re honored to partner with our guests to make that happen.”
