Firefighters rescue occupant from blaze

VALDOSTA — Firefighters rescued someone from a house fire Thursday, Valdosta's fire chief said.
The Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a home located on Charlton Street around 9:03 a.m., said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.
"There was heavy smoke coming from the house," he said.
Firefighters went in and rescued an occupant who was sent to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment, the chief said.
The fire is still under investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
