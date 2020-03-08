Firefighters extinguish Woodrow Wilson blaze

VALDOSTA – Firefighters extinguished a blaze in a vacant building Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after noon Saturday, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a fire call at 415 Woodrow Wilson Drive, city officials said.
"The first unit arrived within three minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the building," city officials said.
Twenty-two VFD personnel worked the fire.
No injuries were reported, city officials said. The cause is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.