Firefighters extinguish Deborah Drive fire

VALDOSTA — No one was injured in a Saturday house fire in Valdosta, authorities said.
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 2406 Deborah Drive at 5:48 p.m., a statement from the city said. Fire crews found flames coming from the front of the home.
Firefighters extinguished the fire in less than two minutes. Residents were outside of the house when firefighters arrived, the statement said. Many of the residents' belongings were saved.
The fire was caused by unattended cooking, which is the leading cause of home fires in the City of Valdosta, according to the statement. More than a half-dozen fires have been caused by unattended cooking within the past couple of months in Valdosta.
Thirteen fire personnel worked the scene. The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
