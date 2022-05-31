Firefighters compete in state contest

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Fire Department Sgt. Ricardo Garcia and Lt. Nick Bishop recently became two of only three VFD members to ever attend and complete the Georgia Smoke Divers course.
The Georgia Smoke Diver Association conducts advanced firefighter training placing firefighters in real-life scenarios that teach self-survival, city officials said in a statement.
"Firefighters must complete a six-day, 60-hour rigorous course that includes various drills, physical activity and replications of experiences that firefighters deal with in the field," city officials added.
"The Georgia Smoke Diver course is an extremely demanding course both physically and mentally."
“I am very proud of both Sgt. Garcia and Lt. Bishop. The desire to seek out and complete such a demanding course is an example of their dedication to the fire service and the citizens of Valdosta,” Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
