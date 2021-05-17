Firefighters battle weekend blaze

VALDOSTA — City firefighters battled a blaze early Sunday on East Hill Avenue.
At 3:16 a.m., fire units were dispatched to 716 E. Hill Ave., a Valdosta Fire Department statement said.
The first fire unit arrived on scene within four minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the building. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.
There were 16 fire personnel on the scene. The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.
No injuries were reported, the statement said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
