VALDOSTA — A pair of house fires in Valdosta Friday morning resulted in damage but no injuries.
At 2:52 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a fire call for 810 York St. to find a house fully involved, according to a statement on the fire department’s Facebook page.
The structure was vacant at the time of the fire.
Less than two hours later, at 4:17 a.m., the fire department rolled out to a report of a fire at 2926 Dogwood Circle to find another vacant house fully involved. Fire crews worked 20 minutes to bring this fire under control.
No injuries were reported with either blaze.
The causes of both fires are under investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
