Firefighters battle two blazes Wednesday

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Fire Department was busy with two house fires early Wednesday.
At 2:43 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 2209 Oakdale Drive, according to a statement from the city of Valdosta. The first fire unit arrived within six minutes and reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence.
The fire was quickly extinguished by the crews on scene; all occupants were alerted by working smoke alarms and left the house before the fire department’s arrival, according to the statement. Two dogs were rescued by fire personnel on scene. There were no injuries reported. The Red Cross was notified to assist five displaced occupants.
At 5:17 a.m., firefighters were sent to a structure fire at 2406 Bemiss Road, apartment 18. The first fire unit arrived within four minutes and reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence, the statement said. The fire was extinguished by fire crews; all occupants were alerted by a popping noise and got out of the apartment before the fire department’s arrival. There were no injuries reported. The Red Cross was notified to assist two displaced occupants.
The causes of the fires are under investigation at this time.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
