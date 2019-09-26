Firefighters battle timber blaze

VALDOSTA — City and county firefighters battled a blaze on Madison Highway early Thursday, according to a statement from the city.
The Valdosta Fire Department, along with Lowndes County Fire and Rescue, responded to a fire at Langdale Forest Products, 1202 Madison Highway, the statement said.
The call came in at approximately 7:15 a.m.
Fire units arrived on scene within four minutes of being dispatched to find timber products on fire, according to the statement.
Both departments worked to bring the fire under control.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
