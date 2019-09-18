Firefighters battle Monroe Street blaze

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Fire Department battled its third house fire this week.
Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 703 Monroe St. at 5:47 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the City of Valdosta.
Fire units found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-family structure.
Everyone in the house got out before the firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
There were 17 firefighters on the scene, the city said.
The American Red Cross was contacted to offer assistance to the occupants.
The cause is under investigation.
Monday, the fire department fought two blazes in the city, on West Alden Avenue and Fellowship Drive, which were both attributed to unattended cooking, according to city statements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.