VALDOSTA — A fire damaged a home in Valdosta Sunday.
At 9:06 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department rolled out to a report of a structure fire at 3217 Perimeter Circle, according to a fire department statement.
The first fire unit, arriving four minutes later, found light smoke coming from a single-family house, fire officials said. Crews totaling 16 firefighters brought the fire under controlled and ensured the house was not occupied within minutes, according to the statement.
The residents were not at home at the time of the fire, the fire department said. The fire started in the kitchen.
Valdosta police and South Georgia Medical Center EMTs assisted on scene; the fire is still under investigation, fire officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.