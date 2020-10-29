Firefighters battle blaze in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — City firefighters battled a structure fire early Thursday.
The Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched at 3:18 a.m. to a fire at 615 S. Oak St., according to a statement from city officials.
The first fire unit arrived within three minutes to find heavy smoke extending from the rear corner of the building. Fire crews brought the fire under control quickly and no injuries were reported, the statement said.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.
A total of 16 fire personnel responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
