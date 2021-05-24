Firefighters battle apartment building blaze

VALDOSTA — Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a Valdosta apartment complex Sunday.
The fire department responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment building at 1635 East Park Avenue at 3:13 p.m., according to a statement from the city.
The first fire unit arrived on the scene within three minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
A total of 26 fire personnel responded, as well as five engines, two ladder trucks, one air-light truck and four chief officers. The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations
Lowndes County and Remerton Fire Departments' assisted VFD will other calls during this time, the statement said.
One firefighter was transported from the scene for a heat-related illness. Firefighters treated two cats at the scene and one dog succumbed to smoke inhalation.
The American Red Cross is assisting families and residents displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the city said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
