Firefighters battle apartment building blaze

VALDOSTA — Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a Valdosta apartment complex Sunday.

The fire department responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment building at 1635 East Park Avenue at 3:13 p.m., according to a statement from the city.

The first fire unit arrived on the scene within three minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

A total of 26 fire personnel responded, as well as five engines, two ladder trucks, one air-light truck and four chief officers. The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations

 Lowndes County and Remerton Fire Departments' assisted VFD will other calls during this time, the statement said.

One firefighter was transported from the scene for a heat-related illness. Firefighters treated two cats at the scene and one dog succumbed to smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting families and residents displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the city said.

