Firefighters battle apartment blaze

VALDOSTA — Fire crews responded to a blaze at an apartment complex early Monday, according to a Valdosta city statement.
At 2:12 a.m., dispatchers sent the Valdosta Fire Department to a report of a structure fire at LeMans Apartments at 415 Northside Drive, the statement said.
The first fire unit arrived within five minutes and reported light smoke coming from the bedroom of apartment C-7; the fire was quickly extinguished, according to the statement.
All residents were out of the building upon the fire department’s arrival. The fire was determined to be caused by cigarettes, according to the statement.
There were no injuries reported. There was a total of 16 fire personnel on the scene.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
