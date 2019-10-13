Firefighters battle Adel blaze

ADEL — Firefighters were working the scene of a trailer fire Sunday afternoon in this Cook County town.

The Adel Fire Department was dispatched at about 1 p.m. to 208 W. Seventh St., near the intersection with South Maple Street, said Richie Weeks, assistant fire chief, who was at the scene.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from as far south as north Lowndes County.

At 1:30 p.m., the trailer looked like a total loss.

No one was known to be living in the trailer, but neighbors said they had seen people coming in and out of the property Sunday morning, Weeks said.

Firefighters were still working the scene Sunday afternoon, the assistant chief said.

The cause of the fire was not known, Weeks said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.