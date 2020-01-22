VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Fire Rescue responded to a trash fire that grew out of control Wednesday afternoon.
Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer, said a trash fire was started in the 4200 block of River Road. The fire got out of control and burned a nearby shed and unoccupied double-wide trailer. No injuries were reported.
The call came through at 12:48 p.m., firefighters were en route at 12:49 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:09 p.m.
During the time the fire was being handled, parents attempting to pick up their children from Pine Grove Elementary and Pine Grove Middle schools were rerouted due to the response vehicles.
LaVerne Rome, Lowndes County Schools director of public relations, said there were no safety issues for the schools from the fire.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
