VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta central lines division will replace the fire hydrant located at 114 West St., 9 a.m. Monday, June 22.
The work will require the operating of water valves in the area which may cause a drop in water pressure and possible water service interruptions for a period of approximately three to four hours, city officials said in a statement.
The road will be closed on West Street between Colson Street and West Hill Avenue for the hydrant replacement.
The fire hydrant replacement is scheduled to be completed on June 22, weather permitting, city officials said.
Traffic control and devices will be in place to inform motorists of the work zone and lane shift. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and adhere to the traffic warning signs for their safety and the safety of others.
For more information, call the City of Valdosta utilities department, (229) 259-3592.
