VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department played Santa Claus for a family that recently lost their home to fire.
Kilanda “Michelle” Clayton and her sons, Tyraun Lewis, 4, and Josiah Clayton, 11, were displaced after their East Park Avenue apartment caught fire early last week. They were only able to save the food in the fridge, losing everything else they owned to the fire.
Fearing the children may not have a true Christmas due to the losses, both departments took toys from their recent Shop with a Firefighter and Shop with a Cop events for the children.
The departments also received clothing vouchers from Living Bridges Ministry for the family and brought in kitchen supplies, which Clayton had mentioned she desperately needed.
“It means a lot,” Clayton said of the donations. “We lost everything and are trying to figure out how to make it work. I didn't expect this kind of response. I am so shocked.”
Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, Officer Randall Hancock and Fire Marshal James Clinkscales arrived at Clayton's mother's house to present the gifts.
The children quickly went to the toys but realized their mom wasn't going to let them have the gifts until Christmas.
Clayton was overwhelmed by the support, thanking the officers profusely.
“I didn't know what I was going to do,” Clayton said. “Y'all are going to make me cry right now.”
The Red Cross has the family in a hotel and the landlord is helping them find a new place.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
