VALDOSTA — Valdosta firefighters tackled a pair of home fires Sunday within a few minutes of each other.
At 5:39 p.m., a blaze was reported at No. 5 Horseshoe Circle, according to a Valdosta Fire Department statement. Fire units arriving less than five minutes later found a single-story home with heavy smoke and fire conditions; the flames were put out and the house searched to make sure no one was still inside.
Authorities said the fire was caused by unattended cooking.
At 5:47 p.m., the fire department was called out to a fire at 709 Habersham Road; the flames were confined to a carport and quickly put out.
Both fires were accidental and not related, according to the fire department. The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted on-scene.
