HAHIRA — Jimmy Brigman went to the office early Thursday to deal with an emergency facing the family business.
“We were very fortunate,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse.”
The emergency was a fire — a blaze that destroyed two buildings late Wednesday at Brigman and Brigman Cabinets on North Lowndes Street in Hahira.
The two buildings were a painting facility behind the main office and other industrial buildings.
Brigman said the fire started somewhere from 7:30-8 p.m. Wednesday. A neighbor had alerted the Hahira Fire Department; by the time Brigman got to the business, the two buildings were gone. No one was hurt in the blaze, he said.
Thursday morning, Brigman had nothing but praise for the fire department.
“They saved my business,” Brigman said. “They pumped 150,000 gallons of water onto (the remaining buildings); about 90% of the business is still here.”
Brigman said he doesn’t know what started the fire. The fire department won’t start an investigation until Saturday because they’re waiting for the remains to cool down, he said.
Brigman is making arrangements for a temporary paint room until the buildings can be replaced. He said “friendly competitors” are offering to help out.
Insurance should cover the cost of reconstruction, he said.
“No one will lose their jobs” due to the fire, Brigman said.
Brigman and Brigman Cabinets was founded in 1975 by Brigman’s father, Bill Brigman. The firm has lasted for three generations, with Bill Brigman’s sons, Jimmy and Bernie, operating the business and their sons involved as well. The firm has about 35 employees.
“I feel fortunate the loss was so small,” Jimmy Brigman said.
