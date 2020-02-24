Fire damages Collier Street house

VALDOSTA – City firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire at 725 Collier St.
The fire was reported at 3:15 a.m. Sunday when the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the structure fire, according to city officials.
"The first fire unit arrived within five minutes and reported the structure to be fully involved," city officials reported. "Fire crews had the fire under control within 30 minutes and continued working several hours to ensure the scene was safe."
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
