Structure fire on Collier Street

Valdosta firefighters responded to a home on Collier Street with "heavy flames and smoke" bellowing from it early Friday. The fire was quickly brought under control and its occupant was sent to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

 Submitted photo

VALDOSTA — A fire burned down a home on the 700 block of Collier Street early Friday, Sept. 24. The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating the cause.

The VFD responded to fire at about 4:50 a.m. Friday, finding the home bellowing "heavy flames and smoke."

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control but the process took 15 fire personnel as South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

One occupant was inside the home at the time and was quickly retrieved by VFD firefighters. The occupant required treatment and was subsequently taken to SGMC by SGMC EMS.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you