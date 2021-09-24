VALDOSTA — A fire burned down a home on the 700 block of Collier Street early Friday, Sept. 24. The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating the cause.
The VFD responded to fire at about 4:50 a.m. Friday, finding the home bellowing "heavy flames and smoke."
Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control but the process took 15 fire personnel as South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.
One occupant was inside the home at the time and was quickly retrieved by VFD firefighters. The occupant required treatment and was subsequently taken to SGMC by SGMC EMS.
