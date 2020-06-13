VALDOSTA – Sharah Denton has discovered her calling and now she wants to help others find theirs.
One day, the Valdosta woman found herself asking God what her purpose is in life. Personal experiences triggered a better understanding of what she should be doing.
Having established the public relations company Go4It Communications in 2019, she works to build the branding of others and provide marketing strategies for nonprofits and businesses.
But Denton said her reason for living goes beyond public relations.
“I realized I had a greater purpose than to pour into everything and everybody else but myself,” she said. “It was time for me to really find my purpose and share that with other women and encourage them to find their purpose.”
She sought out her next step, letting go of control and allowing God to lead the way. That is when she formulated GreatHer Purpose, a two-part initiative of Go4It Communications.
The GreatHer podcast features guests such as a nurse who promotes a healthy lifestyle, a motivational speaker who covers ways of overcoming obstacles to find purpose and a woman who speaks on infertility and how she’s helping others.
“The topics are all very broad, but the concept is still the same: how people overcame their obstacles to find their purposes and help others,” Denton said.
The first three episodes launched June 1 on Spotify and will publish each Thursday.
The follow-up to the podcast in the GreatHer Purpose series is a summit to be held 4 p.m., Oct. 3, at the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority, 1901 N. Forrest St.
The event – which features a keynote speaker, dinner, door prizes, live music and a panel – has exceeded expectations and has grown to be more than a gathering.
People have contacted Denton for her to bring the summit to their locations, places such as California and Michigan. A call for the summit came from Atlanta, as well.
Denton said she’ll go wherever God takes her.
“I told God when I first started this whatever You want me to do, I’ll follow what You tell me to do,” she said. “When I understood that I cannot control anything, and I just totally submitted to God, God has been putting everything on path to work like a well-oiled machine.”
She is willing to utilize her testimony as a vessel for God to help other people. She’ll continue to use the GreatHer Purpose movement to empower men and women.
“The platform is really to motivate and encourage other people on how to unapologetically find their purpose and their full potential,” Denton said.
She advises others seeking their purpose to connect with a mentor and a support system. She suggests limiting distractions, being held accountable and having people around who are honest and likeminded.
She said trying is half the battle. One must work at what they would like to achieve.
GreatHer Purpose T-shirts are available for purchase.
Visit The GreatHer Purpose Summit on Instagram or GreatHerPurpose on Facebook for more information. Updates are also posted on Go4It Communications on Facebook.
“I just want to be a safe haven for people to know that no matter what you go through, you can overcome that and you can find your purpose through that pain,” Denton said.
