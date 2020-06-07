VALDOSTA – As the saying goes, “The Lord works in mysterious ways.”
No one knows that better than Joy Morrison.
She thought life was going to take her into the field of nursing but she said God had other plans.
Her mother tells people Morrison has been a hairstylist since the age of 3 and that's the path she took with a bit of divine intervention.
“The Father made every door close and pushed me in the direction he wanted me to go,” Morrison said. “I had no other choice.”
Morrison owns and operates H.P. Salon in Downtown Valdosta and considers her business a bit of a ministry as well. She said she enjoys spreading the gospel to her clients and praying over them.
Her path has not always been an easy one and she found herself facing countless adversities. Just a couple of years ago, she said she was living as a homeless businesswoman.
“I thought I was going to have to close my business doors,” Morrison said.
On the day she planned to shut her doors for good, she received money left to her by a relative who had passed away a year earlier. The money saved the salon.
“The Father has always made a way in my obedience,” Morrison said. “The only thing that pleases him is our faith.”
These trials and tribulations allowed Morrison to walk into the chaos of COVID-19 without fear.
The quarantine, of course, hit her finances, as it did many small business owners, but she said God sent her “angels from afar” for help.
“My clients were sewn into me. My Facebook followers were blessing me. Some clients were still paying me like they were getting their hair done,” Morrison said.
Under current state orders, she has been allowed to reopen her business, providing hair services to anyone and everyone.
“I don't want anyone to think they can't walk in the door,” Morrison said. “You are welcome.”
As for other small business owners who may find themselves struggling at times, Morrison recommends never giving up on one's passion.
“Never worry about who will fall out along the way. Keep your eyes on the prize,” Morrison said. “As long as you trust in the Father, He will keep you.”
H.P. Salon is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday by appointment only. Deposits are required for appointments. The business is located at 111 E. Hill Ave.
More information: Call (229) 671-1100.
Instagram: joyful1styles
Facebook: Joy Certified Joyologist Morrison
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.