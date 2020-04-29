VALDOSTA – Much like the rest of the world, Valdosta City Schools is operating with a sense of uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The board met via video conference Tuesday evening for its regularly scheduled work session/called meeting and touched lightly on the topic of financial futures.
Board member Kelly Wilson asked how the revenue decline from the state will affect the education budget. Dr. Todd Cason said legislators should be back in session June 11 and they will hopefully have a budget by July 1.
For now, Valdosta City Schools has set a 10% cut projection that it plans to use as a starting point.
“We are hoping it's not that much,” Cason said. “But we will build the budget off of 10 and hope it gets better.”
Cason said SPLOST funds will be used for the interior repainting of VECA. United Ground Maintenance Services bid for the repainting was accepted for $129,000. While there was originally a lower bid, the bidder withdrew the bid due to a mathematical error.
The next Valdosta Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., May 12. The Valdosta Board of Education plans to stream the meeting via Facebook live.
