VALDOSTA – Lots of stories, even more memories and one last goodbye overflowed the end of Georgia's longest-running Ham and Egg Show Wednesday.
The 70th annual show was hosted at the Lowndes County Civic Center with at least 100 guests in attendance bidding it farewell.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, the Lowndes County Improvement Association and the Lowndes County Farm Bureau sponsored the event.
Lowndes has been the last county in the state to hold the ham and egg show for several years.
Velma Miles, longtime coordinator, depicted the atmosphere Wednesday as nostalgic.
“I just want to acknowledge that today the show is back to what it started out to be, a connection all across the community,” she said.
In the early days of the Ham and Egg Show, separations of race, economics or financial standings did not exist, she said.
“It was a community-sponsored event, and today, that’s what we see,” Miles said. “It’s all back to its original beginning.”
While most people lined up at the food table filling their plates, others visited the historical display featuring newspaper clippings and images of past Ham and Egg shows compiled by the Lowndes County Historical Society and Museum.
Hugs were exchanged between people who hadn’t seen each other in years. Guests who first attended the show in its premature stages were present; others were longtime farmers such as the Lucas family.
Glen Touchton worked the crowd during a live auction as bidders vied for dozens of eggs.
Jalen Denton placed first in the youth category for his eggs, which sold for $205. Lilly Denton was the adult winner. A relative, Edgar Denton, accepted on behalf of both.
The final two dozen eggs sold for $25 to the Lenox River Ranch.
Rather than being auctioned, 10 hams were donated to the families who originated the show.
Cass Burch, a local businessman who’s supported the show for the last 10 or 15 years, put in his bid for multiple cartons of eggs.
Saying goodbye to Ham and Egg was difficult but the event represented what the show has meant to the community, he said.
Burch said he remembers his upbringing on a Valdosta farm having to tend to 75,000 land chickens.
“I’ve always had a soft affinity for what was going on here because it really reminded me of my childhood and what we did growing up here,” Burch said.
“I think it’s kind of a melancholy feel to me to think about something like this going away.”
Participants kept the money paid for their auctioned ham and eggs.
Burch said he believes this impacted the youth in a way that not only taught them discipline and how to commit, but it helped them understand how those traits could be beneficial.
“(It’s) teaching people there’s an investment, and if you work hard, there’s typically a reward,” he said. “To see the young people get started in the right direction that, to me, continued to inspire me to come.”
He said he most remembers witnessing the progression of children who participated in the event at the age of 10 or 12 and grew up to graduate high school.
During the program, Lowndes County Commissioner Demarcus Marshall presented a proclamation on behalf of the county.
Bill Jones, Jacinda Crawford and Haleigh Goodroe of the Georgia Department of Agriculture presented a state proclamation.
Miles gave Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk and his wife, Ginger Paulk, a bag traditionally used to hold hams. Names of supporters and farmers were signed on the bag.
Burch praised organizers of the Ham and Egg Show.
“They’ve got a crown in heaven because they’ve invested a lot and their reward is sure,” he said.
