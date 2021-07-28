Film night to raise money for injured first responders

VALDOSTA — Film fans can watch a family movie about firefighters Saturday and help real first responders who suffered injuries in Valdosta recently.
The Valdosta Mall, Guardian Bank, the City of Valdosta and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority will jointly host a screening of the 2007 film “Firehouse Dog” starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the mall entrance off Norman Drive.
There is a recommended donation of $10 each which will be collected by the bank and volunteers. The money will go to the Valdosta Fire Responders Donation Fund to benefit the city workers who were hurt in an accident July 12.
Three firefighters and a police officer were struck by a falling power pole and sent to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment. One firefighter had to have his leg amputated below the knee, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said. The other injured personnel were discharged from the hospital and sent home, the statement said.
Police and firefighters responded to a call about a power line down on Madison Highway near the intersection with Dampier Street. The accident took place after a heavy thunderstorm had passed through the city.
“We had vehicles that were being directed to drive through the area,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a July 13 press conference. “Unfortunately, as they were driving through, a semi picked up one of the wires and pulled it, and when they pulled it, the power pole broke, which caused the power pole to break in half and shoot across the road.”
After all four city employees were struck by the wire and pole, they were dragged about 43 feet, a Georgia State Patrol report states.
Two firefighters remained in the hospital as of Tuesday, said Ashlyn Johnson, spokeswoman for the city.
“One firefighter who was previously released after the incident had an additional surgery. He is back home recovering. Our police officer is still recovering from injuries as well,” she said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
