VALDOSTA – After a unique year, the South Georgia Film Festival announced its 2021 winners and extended the virtual window to watch the winning films.
Starting Monday, March 8, all of the 2021 winners can be viewed in a Winners Block on the Eventive platform for $5 through March 12.
The festival now opens public voting for best poster.
The 2021 winners include Best of Fest winner "Pine Mountain Overnight" from director Geena Marie Hernandez is the adolescent story of camping, puberty and Big Foot; Best Feature is "Bleeding Audio" about the band The Matches’ struggle in the music business; Best High School goes to "David Isn't Here Anymore" from director Josh Ceranic about a haunted house and a determined realtor; Best College is "Wing It" from Jillian Lucia and Brendan Arena about an inspired dragon; Best Short is "Alice" from Laura Scrivano based on the Noel Coward poem; Best Family Friendly is "Hangry" by Clint Till about a hungry reverend in a retirement home; Best Animation is "Sophie & Jacob" from Max Shoham, festival representatives said in a statement.
The judges also recognized one filmmaker as Rising Filmmaker – Jacobe Love with his documentary, "A Dangerous Silence," about domestic violence in Columbus.
Along with the other 106 films of the festival, the 2021 winners will be available through Friday, March 12, on the Eventive platform at SGFF21.Eventive.org.
The festival has one more award – Best Poster – which will be chosen by the public. Check the festival website for details on how to vote, Tuesday, March 9.
The 2021 festival could not happen without the support of community sponsors, including Georgia Power, Valdosta State University, the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority, Wild Adventures, the Turner Center for the Arts, Valdosta Main Street, The Valdosta Daily Times, the City of Valdosta, Georgia Production Partnership, Fairway Outdoor, the Georgia Film Office, Georgia Beer Company and MUBI, festival representatives said.
For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com or contact Professor Jason Brown, (229) 219-1298 orjasonebrown@valdosta.edu.
