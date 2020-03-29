EDITOR'S NOTE: The 2020 Valdosta Daily Times Progress is included in the Sunday, March 29, edition. The Progress edition provides plenty of stories looking at South Georgia now in 2020 as well as a look back at Valdosta and Lowndes County a hundred years ago in the 1920s. The Progress edition stories were reported and written before and during the early days of COVID-19 in our area.
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Historical Society Museum displays a uniform that may give hope in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A glimmer of hope from an age of dread in the months leading up to 1920.
It is a uniform from what was once known as the Great War which coincided with the Great Flu Pandemic of 1918. The “Great War” is better known now as World War I.
As millions died in the war, the flu killed millions of people worldwide and hundreds of thousands of Americans.
A while back, the Historical Society received a World War I uniform complete with blouse, trousers and cap. The uniform belonged to Dr. Frank Bird, a Valdosta physician. He operated the Bird Hospital in the first half of the 20th century in Downtown Valdosta, a building that neighbors the Historical Society Museum.
Rozzie Bird, Dr. Bird’s granddaughter, donated the uniform to the Lowndes County Historical Society. A complete World War I uniform is considered a rare acquisition, especially to find a pair of the trousers, which ballooned or puffed to the sides at the thigh.
It is amazing the uniform has survived the 100 years since the end of World War I, that it survived the war, that it survived the influenza pandemic of 1918-19. But not only did the uniform and its owner survive, but the story goes Dr. Bird helped many others survive.
The 1918-19 flu pandemic killed more people worldwide than were killed in World War I.
It killed more people than the Black Death of the bubonic plague in the 1300s.
It is considered the most devastating epidemic in recorded human history, killing as many as 40 million people.
While the flu killed, Frank Bird saved lives.
"Dr. Bird moved from Atlanta in July 1914 and established a medical practice in Valdosta with Dr. T.M. Talbots before volunteering for service in 1917. He was first based at Camp Gordon, northeast of Atlanta," according to the historical society. "There he served as the head of the surgical team and was promoted to captain on Feb. 12, 1918. On July 5, 1918, he was attached to Base Hospital 52 for service overseas. While overseas, he served as command of the Roosevelt Operating Unit in Encampment #15."
Tony Smith of Cartersville, who lost a grandmother to the flu pandemic, provided the museum with this story of Dr. Bird and the Great Flu epidemic.
As Bird was returning home from the war by ship, many troops got the flu, according to Smith’s account, which was published in a 2005 edition of the Historical Society newsletter.
“Dr. Bird observed that most of the officers died and most of the enlisted men lived. The enlisted men got no cool fresh air, no cold compresses, and no cold drinks, so that their fever was not artificially reduced.”
Bird used this observation to treat patients upon his return to Valdosta. His Valdosta patients were kept under blankets so as to maintain a high fever.
“Other Valdosta doctors said he was crazy and inhumane, but their patients (who got fresh air and cold compresses) died, while Dr. Bird’s patients lived,” Smith notes. “Then other doctors copied Dr. Bird and said that he was brilliant.”
