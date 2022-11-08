VALDOSTA — For seven years, Deaf and Hearing Impaired Field Day has sent a strong message that students who cannot hear are not alone.
Kelly Spell, Georgia Department of Behavior Health and Developmental Disabilities region four interpreter, said, “For many of the students they feel isolated because they are one of few or the only deaf or hard of hearing student in their school and/or school system.”
“This is a day for students to see they are not alone and that there are others who share their uniqueness. They are able to make connections and build friendships,” she said.
Spell said the last seven years South Georgia Deaf Community and Valdosta State University’s American Sign Language Department have partnered to promote deaf culture, language development and social growth for deaf children in South Georgia.
This year, nearly 50 students ranging from Pre-K to high school represented Valdosta City, Lowndes, Colquitt, Ware and Turner county schools.
Nicole Qusek, Colquitt County teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing, has been attending the event since the beginning.
“At the start of school in August the students are looking forward to this event every year. It is a wonderful opportunity for students to come together and make connections,” she said. “I see a lot more students gain a sense of self confidence to know they are not the only one. and to interact with adults who relate to them, gives them a role model.”
For many students, the deaf field day is an opportunity to be integrated with others who use similar hearing devices, use sign language and other methods of hearing and interpretation.
Students and parents are given the opportunity to learn more about resources available in the area including DBHDD, Georgia Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Camp Juliana and Parent2parent of Georgia.
Rhonda Lesene, parent of fifth grade student Summer, from Ware County, said this year she was able to learn about additional resources such as an alarm and phone system.
“When Summer was first born we faced many challenges but once I was able to learn and make a connection with her it has been great.” she said. “Summer is so self sufficient, positive and interacts well with others. Each year we attend we learn new tools and games to incorporate at home as well as at school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.