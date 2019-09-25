VALDOSTA — Additional parking will be available Friday evening for the Winnersville game between Lowndes High and Valdosta High, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said Wednesday.
Lowndes High hosts the Winnersville Classic at Martin Stadium.
The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and Lowndes County Schools are partnering to open the field beside of Academy Sports + Outdoors on Norman Drive, Paulk said.
The sheriff said deputies will direct traffic and deputies will patrol the lot during the game.
Lowndes County Schools will provide buses from the field to the stadium before the game and back after the game, Paulk said.
Buses will start running 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, the sheriff said.
