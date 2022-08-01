FFA facilitates leadership training

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes FFA delegation participated in thee annual Chapter Officer Leadership Training recently in St. Simons Island.
Thirty-eight FFA officers from Lowndes High FFA, Hahira Middle FFA, Lowndes Middle FFA and Pine Grove Middle FFA, in conjunction with their FFA advisors, developed their respective chapter program of activities for the year, FFA representatives said in a statement.
"The program of activities will guide each chapter and its members throughout the year to achieve premier leadership, career success and personal growth, the mission of the FFA," representatives added.
In addition, each chapter will use its program of activities to develop and compete in the national chapter recognition program later in the year. Members also worked together to further develop leadership skills in the area of communication, teamwork and logistical planning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.