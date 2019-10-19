Festival benefits migrant farm workers

LAKE PARK – The Third Annual La Fiesta Latina returns to aid migrant farmworkers.
The Valdosta Latino Association brings the event to Ortega Camp, 108 Elm Circle, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The free festival is being held following the conclusion of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which ended Oct. 15.
It will link together anyone who identifies as Latino in the South Georgia and North Florida regions, Arthur Morin, VLA member, said in a previous interview.
He said VLA members Maribel Trejo and Mary King spearhead the event.
“It’s mostly (held) because it’s a willingness to reach out and work with the migrant farm worker community and the broader Latino community in South Georgia,” he said Friday. “This particular event is really aimed at that migrant farm worker community.”
Morin said the festival is held in a specific area of Lake Park because it’s where the migrant farm workers live and work.
“It’s really about trying to reach out with some of the services they really need the most starting with health care,” he said adding there’s also a large focus on child welfare.
There will be free medical checks, a clothing and toy giveaway, face painting, a bounce house and two food trucks.
Goodwill is among some of the vendors and will provide job and English language training. Church groups will be present, as well.
Sponsors are the Migrant Farmworkers Clinic, South Georgia Regional Library, Amerigroup RealSolutions, Valdosta State University and Goodwill.
Call (229) 316-1216 for more information. Dial Option 1 for Spanish.
