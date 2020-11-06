Ferrell joins Valdosta Fire Department

VALDOSTA — The city fire department has a new fire and life safety coordinator.
Sherina Ferrell, an educator, comes to the fire department from Valdosta City Schools, according to a fire department statement.
Her job will be to create comprehensive public fire and life safety education reports so that educational strategies, goals, objectives, activities, impacts and outcomes are clearly described, executed and maintained, the statement said.
Ferrell graduated from Lowndes High School in 2012 before earning an associate degree in dental hygiene from Georgia State University and a bachelor of science in biology from Kennesaw State University.
She is the daughter of Shelly Moore, a retired firefighter.
“I am so excited about the opportunity to be a part of the Valdosta Fire Department and it is my heartfelt desire to build a stronger, transparent relationship with our community,” Ferrell said.
“Sherina is certainly well prepared for the job and she has hit the ground running," Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said in a statement. "We look forward to her work forming collaborative partnerships and serving the community as a team.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
