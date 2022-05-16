Fellowship Home pledges Wiregrass support

Submitted PhotoFellowship Home at Brookside has made a five-year commitment to support patient care assistant and practical nursing programs at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Chuck Roberts, Fellowship Home at Brookside community relations, Amanda Zeigler, Fellowship Home at Brookside director of operations, George LaHood, The Fellowship Family regional executive director, John LaHood, The Fellowship Family president/CEO, Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, Stevan Van Hook, Wiregrass dean of health sciences, Katy Watson, Wiregrass assistant dean of health sciences, Crissy Staley, Wiregrass executive director of fundraising.