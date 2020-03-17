VALDOSTA – The Fellowship Home is exercising additional precautions at its five facilities as preparations continue for COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.
The company has assisted-living sites in Valdosta, Nashville, Ga., Cordele, Milledgeville and Cuthbert and cares for people who are elderly.
John LaHood, chief executive officer, said Fellowship has updated its protocol, which includes limiting visitation to relatives making an “end of life visit.”
“We were proactive in implementing visitor restrictions out of efforts to execute our priority of keeping residents safe and healthy and to protect their peace of mind,” he said. “We’re doing what we feel is most appropriate until further notice.”
Visitation is limited to immediate family members and health-care providers. Both groups must be screened and wash their hands using stations near the entryway before entering the buildings.
Staff entering the facilities must wash their hands at the stations and have their temperatures checked.
The cleaning schedule has been enhanced and awareness has increased as staff practices patient control monitoring, LaHood said.
All off-campus activities have been canceled, but on-site activities have been provided to create “as much normalcy as possible during this time,” he said.
“We feel like limited exposure is the best thing we can do right now and continuing to practice our basic control protocol,” he said.
LaHood said Monday there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 at his facilities.
