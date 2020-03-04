Fellowship Home backs Wiregrass scholarships

VALDOSTA — To help meet the demand for geriatric health care, Fellowship Home Assisted Living Community has partnered with the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation to offer 30 scholarships to high school students.
The scholarships will be open to students who are enrolled in the Wiregrass dual-enrollment certified nursing assistant program and attend Berrien High School, Brooks County High School, Cook County High School, Lanier County High School or Lowndes County High School, college officials said.
The scholarship will provide $135 to fully cover the state certification exam fees at the end of the program.
"Fellowship Home values the established relationship with Wiregrass Technical College and looks forward to building new relationships with its graduates," college officials said.
Students enrolled in the certified nurse aid program learn basic fundamentals and concepts of patient care with a focus on the geriatric population, they said. The program teaches how to respond to and report changes in a resident or patient’s condition, nutrition, vital signs; nutrition and diet therapy; disease processes; emergency concerns; ethics and legal issues, and governmental agencies that influence the care of the elderly in long-term care settings.
When students complete the course they will have demonstrated proficiency in more than 22 patient-care skills and are eligible to sit for state certification to become licensed assistants in the State of Georgia, college officials said.
The certified nurse aid program is a technical certificate of credit program.
Last year, the college had more than 450 high school and adult students register for the certified nursing program. The course is a pre-requisite for competitive entry into the Wiregrass practical nursing and associate of science in nursing (RN) programs. As a licensed nurse assistant, there are many job opportunities in our community in a variety of health-care settings such as nursing homes and hospitals.
