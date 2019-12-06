VALDOSTA – Finals are stressful. Kittens are not.
During Valdosta State University's annual De-Stress Fest, there were kitten yoga classes. The classes combined the relaxing movements of yoga with the cute, de-stressing elements of 1-month-old kittens.
Students moved into traditional yoga poses as the kittens strolled around the room, occasionally attacking feet but mostly just looking cute. The kittens lost their mother shortly after they were born and are now being fostered by the Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County. All are currently available for pre-adoption.
Emily Hoag, Humane Society volunteer and president of Pets Are Worth Saving, said this was a dry run to see how this type of yoga would go as the Humane Society considers starting a public series of classes.
“It has been very successful,” Hoag said of the first class attempt.
Aside from helping people de-stress, she said the yoga will hopefully inspire more adoptions and raise needed donations of money and kitten food.
De-Stress Fest itself has been an ongoing VSU tradition every semester since spring 2015 in the VSU Student Union ballrooms. While this year was the first for kitten yoga, traditional de-stress events took place including dog therapy, cookie and ornament decorating and games.
“De-stress Fest is always held the week before finals when students' brains are getting overloaded,” said Lauren Corley, graduate assistant. “It promotes mental wellness.”
