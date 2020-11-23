VALDOSTA – Lines of cars stretched down East Park Avenue and as far as Jaycee Shack Road crossing Inner Perimeter Road for the annual Thanksgiving for Thousands food giveaway Saturday.
People waited for hours to receive their fresh produce, frozen meat, cartons of eggs, orange juice and nonperishable goods.
Second Harvest of South Georgia sponsored the distribution.
Eliza McCall, agency chief marketing officer, said residents began lining up overnight though the giveaway did not start until early Saturday morning.
"It just confirms what we suspected that COVID has had a tremendous impact on food insecurity in our community," she said. "We see the estimates and we see the data, but here you're seeing firsthand when people are here lined up for hours and for miles in advance to wait on food. People don't do that unless they're in tremendous need."
Second Harvest gave away more than 325,000 pounds of food to 2,000 families, according to organizers.
Frank Richards, agency chief executive officer, said the food should last about two to three weeks.
"We are seeing a huge demand right now on COVID on our organizations, especially with the reduction of the number of local pantries and things that are open in our community," he said, "so we're really working hard to push food out to make sure that our community has what they need each day."
Thanksgiving draws attention to the poverty that exists throughout the South Georgia region as some individuals see income changes, Richards said.
The Georgia Army National Guard volunteered to load food boxes and bags into car trunks for residents. Thirty-six soldiers from Macon, Midland, Thomasville and other parts of Georgia volunteered.
Staff Sgt. Vanassa Williams and Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Crowder were among the group.
The National Guard has helped Second Harvest since April assisting with driving trucks, building pantry boxes, the agency's Kids Cafe program and staffing the warehouse.
"As the Georgia Army National Guard, we're here to support the public and our community, so this is right in line with supporting the community because we're volunteering our services, coming out, giving extra time to be here at the food sites and the POD (point of distribution) to distribute the food," Crowder said.
Williams usually helps a food bank in the Macon-Middle Georgia area.
"It's a pleasure to be able to come and serve and help with the POD distribution with giving out over thousands and thousands, of food," she said. "It just makes me feel good to be able to serve the community and the people."
Agency staff members said distributions may continue into next year as long as resources and manpower are available.
Visit feedingsga.org to learn how to donate to Second Harvest and learn more about the nonprofit.
