VALDOSTA – How schools will reopen in the fall is still up in the air but that doesn't mean students can't find a meal.
Scarlet Brown, assistant superintendent for student support, said Valdosta City Schools is continuing to deliver meals every Wednesday through at least the end of June.
There are 10 different routes, all outlined on an interactive Google map that can be found at bit.ly/VCSMeals.
Volunteers include a variety of people including school nurses, classroom teachers, administrators and, of course, bus drivers.
Brown and Alvin Hudson have been co-leading the effort.
“We know how many students depend on school lunch to sustain and nourish them,” Brown said. “We felt that due to the economic hardships associated with the coronavirus, food insecurity would be a huge issue.”
Based on its tallies, Brown said the group delivers 835 breakfasts and lunches each day.
“It's been a wonderful experience not just to serve our families but also for our volunteers,” Brown said.
She said one volunteer took a fall a couple of day prior to a food delivery and insisted on still distributing food.
Students get excited to see the school buses coming to their homes, but Brown said many have shed tears that they can't get onboard and return to school.
The Valdosta program partners with Second Harvest, which has five stationary locations that will remain active through the summer and longer if needed.
The stationary locations are open Monday through Friday:
– 11:30 a.m., S.L. Mason Elementary School, 821 W. Gordon St.
– 11:30 a.m., Ora Lee West Community Center, 611 E. Ann St.
– Noon, Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ, 1515 N. Forrest St.
– 11:30 a.m., Robert Jenkins Community Center at Hudson Dockett, 807 S. Fry St.
– Noon, Scott Park, 900 Old Statenville Road.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.