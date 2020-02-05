VALDOSTA – The Wildcats may go hungry.
Funding has dwindled for the Feed the Cats program in the aftermath of the Jan. 28 Valdosta Board of Education decision not to renew Valdosta High School head football coach Alan Rodemaker's contract, according to Mike "Nub" Nelson, VHS Touchdown Club director.
Feed the Cats is a Touchdown Club program that provides athletes with meals steeped in more calories, proteins and carbs than in regular school meals.
“Those students who are also athletes require additional nutrition and caloric needs in order to build and strengthen their bodies to stand up to the rigorous demands of football at the top high school level,” according to a statement provided by Valdosta City Schools regarding the program.
The statement outlines the average combined totals for Valdosta High School's breakfast, lunch and study hall snack are 1,645 calories, 48 grams of protein and 136 grams of carbs. However, the recommended amount for a 200-pound athlete to maintain is 4,000 calories, 200 grams of protein and 500 grams of carbs with most high school nutrition programs recommending 5,000 calories to build additional muscle and reduce injury.
Debbie Holt and Bonnie Ard first had the idea for the program in 2015 and the Cats have been fed by the Touchdown Club, volunteers and sponsors ever since.
Nelson emphasizes the players eat premium meals, comprised of freshly cracked eggs, ribs, roast beef, pork chops, sausage dogs, etc.
But the 5-4 vote to oust Rodemaker has changed the program, Nelson said.
In a statement released earlier this week, Nelson said the removal of Rodemaker has already affected Feed the Cats as donations have decreased and if donations “continue to dwindle, I will no longer be able to work for the Touchdown Club which means no one will be raising money for the players.”
Nelson told The Valdosta Daily Times he continues on as best he can with volunteers; however, the club must retain support in the business community to keep feeding the players.
“It has grew and grew to get where it needed to be,” Nelson said. “I feel like I'm starting completely over.”
The Valdosta Board of Education will hold its next meeting 7 p.m., Feb. 11, at the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St. As always, it is open to the public. There will also be a public forum 6 p.m., Feb. 27, at Pinevale.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.