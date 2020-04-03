VALDOSTA — The email came with the header “The Sneeze of Death.”
It was laced with half a dozen clickable links and phrases such as “Because a National Guardsman just broke rank with his organization and shared the truth about coronavirus and what you can do about it.” It carried street addresses from Barbados and from a mailbox center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, authorities are reporting more and more suspicious activity online, including “phishing” attempts and scams involving fake cures.
Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for Georgia’s Middle District, has appointed a federal prosecutor to probe fraud schemes connected to the pandemic.
“This is not a time for fraudsters to use the virus to make a quick buck,” he said.
Among the problems that are cropping up, Peeler said, are:
• “Phishing” schemes, where someone pretending to be with health authorities tries to trick email recipients into giving up private data, such as bank account numbers and online passwords;
• Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to electronic devices until payment is received;
• Scammers seeking donations for bogus charities; and
• Shady medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
The Middle District’s coronavirus fraud coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Crane, will look at complaints and determine which U.S. attorney will handle the case, Peeler said.
He urged the public to call the National Center for Disaster Fraud to report suspicious schemes. The NCDF hotline is 1-866-720-5721; it can also be reached by email at disaster@leo.gov.
