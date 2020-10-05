Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 5, 2020 @ 3:26 pm
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
VALDOSTA – NARFE Chapter 1044 is scheduled to meet noon-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct 8, at Mama June’s, 3286 Perimeter Road, organization members said in a statement.
NARFE stands for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.