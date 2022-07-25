FCCLA students place in Top Ten

VALDOSTA – South Georgia high school students recently participated in the national FCCLA competition in San Diego, California.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America hosted its national leadership conference earlier this month.
Three Lowndes High School FCCLA students participated in the events. They are Rachel Adair in fashion design, Kaitlyn Taylor and Gaby Kerrigan in repurpose and redesign.
Adair, upcoming 10th-grade student, received Top Ten and silver in fashion design.
“It was a really good experience," she said. "I always admired fashion from afar but it was great learning about different styles and types.”
Adair was recognized for her music-inspired blue satin and pink mesh fabrics, butterfly dress.
Rena Nelson, Career, Technical and Agricultural Education teacher, serves as FCCLA co-sponsor with teacher Hannah Exum.
Nelson said, “It was awesome watching each of the students grow through this process. I was able to learn Rachel’s personality through her fashion. Each of these students worked very hard and they did what they needed to do to succeed in this competition.”
FCCLA student participate in Students Taking Action with Recognition events, which are competitive events in which members compete at the region, state and national level and are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation, according to information on the website.
Students who place silver at the region and state level move on to nationals. Students receive a rubric with notes in order to alter their designs, projects, etc., to succeed in future competitions.
FCCLA regionals were hosted at Coffee County High School in February and state was hosted in Athens in March.
“Advancing to nationals is a big deal and we have had gold and silver national winners in interior design, event management and fashion design for the past three years,” Nelson said.
