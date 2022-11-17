VALDOSTA – For several years, the Southeast Georgia Fellowship of Christian Athletes had the dream of having a permanent location.
After renting different locations around the Valdosta community for meeting space and offices, that dream came true Tuesday morning as the organization unveiled its new headquarters.
A host of donors and supporters put their resources together to ultimately raise around $300,000 to purchase the house located on 2110 Jerry Jones Drive in Valdosta.
The house features several rooms that have been converted for office and meeting space, a game room complete with a pool table and flat-screen televisions, several bathrooms and a kitchen as well as a fenced in backyard for gathering and recreational activities.
"It's just a blessing from God," a tearful Bobby Willis, Southeast Georgia FCA Area Director, said. "This is something that God gave me a vision and it's come true. ... It's a vision that He led Donna Jones, my administrative assistant, and I on here about two years ago. He kept leading us back to this house and kept leading us back to this house.
"Roadblock after roadblock but God kept saying, 'Keep working. I'm with you. Just keep working.' God told me that house is where FCA needs to be to do the proper ministry of FCA and we're here. Thank God. Praise God."
Over Willis' nine years presiding over Southeast Georgia FCA, he has seen the program grow "by leaps and bounds".
According to Willis, through all of the FCA's huddles, they've been able to send more student-athletes to camps during the summer than ever in the 11 counties Willis' FCA serves.
"We serve 11 counties and we've sent more kids to camp and more teams to camp than anybody in the state of Georgia," Willis said. "I'm proud of that but we're just trying to do it the way God wants us to do it. When I say our community, I'm talking about my 11 counties – the people in those 11 counties have just stepped up financially and through support; sometimes just praying for us. Prayer goes a long way and I've just seen the ministry grow and it's God. It's not me. It's God. It's good people in our community seeing the need and stepping up."
Willis and FCA had been trying to acquire the property for the last 18 months with the plan to work with the city to have a ministry located in a residential area and have it re-zoned and jumping through the necessary hoops to make the new location a reality.
"God kept telling me, 'Don't quit. Don't quit," Willis said of the process. "Mr. Goddard, the gentleman who owned this house, after a few months told me, 'Don't worry. It's your house. It ain't going nowhere,' and I was telling some of (our supporters) earlier, it made me feel good because when we finally got the final approval to buy the house, he handed us the keys and we hadn't given him a dime. We were in the house 30 days before we bought it.
"It's just been a blessing. I cannot say enough about the good Christian people in this community and how they stepped up to help us when we help these kids, coaches and administrative people in our school systems to try to build character in young people and Christian character and give them a good chance to have a great walk with Christ."
Donnie Warren, a board member for FCA the past six years, talked about what FCA promotes and what the focus is for the organization moving forward with its new location.
"FCA is here to spread the good news about Jesus and to love on the kids and let them know that someone cares and provide them with opportunities to go to camp," Warren said. "Every summer, we send thousands of kids to camp throughout the country, especially the southeast. They have the opportunity to work on their skills – whether it's baseball, football, cheerleading, whatever – and also hear the good news about the gospel. We're very blessed in this area. Bobby Willis, our area director, is a phenomenal guy that knows everybody and he's just done a really awesome job leading this organization and hopefully building on the foundation that was laid before us."
