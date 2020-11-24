Fausett named physician academy president

ADEL — The Georgia Academy of Family Physicians has inaugurated Dr. Thomas D. Fausett Jr., MD, FAAFP as its president.
The ceremony occurred among family and close colleagues in Adel in a socially distanced event on the front portico of Southwell Medical, organizers said in a statement.
Fausett becomes the 73rd Georgia Academy president and joins other family physician leaders who inspire and mount initiatives, education, resources and advocacy efforts in "service to fellow family physicians and Georgia families," organizers said. "The GAFP is the only medical society devoted solely to primary care. Nearly one in five of all office visits are made to general and family physicians. Today, family physicians provide the majority of care for America’s underserved and rural populations. More Americans depend on family physicians than on any other medical specialty."
“I am deeply thankful for the honor and responsibility entrusted to me by my colleagues,” Fausett said, “and I am ready to advance the Georgia Academy and its causes this year in this new capacity.”
Fausett operates a private independent practice in Adel and is on staff at Southwell Medical and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation Center, both in Adel.
Fausett is "heavily committed to community and professional leadership. He has served on the GAFP board of directors since 2005 and was its secretary for three years," organizers said.
Previously, he was an assistant professor of medicine at Mercer University, Emory University, Augusta University (then known as Georgia Regents), Albany State and Valdosta State. In Cook County, Fausett has served as member and chair of the board of health and is department chair of Southwell Medical.
Fausett is certified as a diplomate by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He has also completed medical director certification in post-acute and long-term care and serves as medical director of Southwell Health and Rehabilitation.
Fausett obtained his bachelor of science degree in biology from Valdosta State University, his medical degree from the Mercer University School of Medicine and completed his residency program in family medicine at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Fausett has been married for more than 25 years and lives in Adel. He has two children.
