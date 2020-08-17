VALDOSTA – Chester "Chet" Bailey is now a century old.
Family members joined the Valdosta resident and World War II Navy veteran in celebrating his 100th birthday last week at the Valdosta Country Club.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan and Valdosta Councilman Andy Gibbs attended the birthday gathering.
Matheson, who said he made sure he didn’t miss the occasion, gave a proclamation declaring Aug. 13 as Chester Bailey Day.
“One hundred years of age, I might never get to do (this) again,” he said. “Somebody’s turning 100 and somebody that served every year of World War II … To honor a person of Lowndes County/Valdosta like that is a must.”
The proclamation noted Chester Bailey survived an attack on Pearl Harbor. He was serving in the Navy on duty station and was towing a ship at the time of the attack, the proclamation read.
Vincent Bailey, one of Chester Bailey’s four children, said his father is originally from Blountstown, Fla. He relocated to Valdosta after he retired from the Fleet Reserve in 1971, Vincent Bailey said.
Throughout the years, his father’s well-being has been good up until a broken hip in May but he remains in good health.
Chester Bailey married his wife, Gloria, 66 years ago. The couple has three grandchildren.
Vincent Bailey found it tough to nail down his favorite memory of time with his father.
“There’s actually so many,” he said. “It’s hard to focus on one.”
He chose a time when he would tag along with Chester Bailey while his dad bought and sold bulldozers.
He also recalls watching the Georgia-Florida game, adding Chester Bailey didn’t mind watching the University of Georgia play though he wasn’t a fan of the team.
Jared Bailey, Chester Bailey’s son, shared lessons his dad taught him and his siblings during a speech.
He said his dad wanted his four children to gain knowledge.
“We learned about work ethic, hard work, the importance of service, the importance of family and the importance of education,” Jared Bailey said.
Calling his dad the "father of the century," he presented him with moose antlers on a plaque; Chester Bailey enjoyed hunting in his earlier years. The antlers were from a moose in Newfoundland where he was previously stationed, Jared Bailey said.
“Thank you dad for everything,” he said. “Happy birthday.”
