Father-Daughter Dance ready to return

VALDOSTA – The Valentine’s event that packs the James H. Rainwater Conference Center annually returns next month.
Tickets are on sale for the 24th Annual Father-Daughter Dance, which is held Feb. 7-8 with sessions from 6-8 p.m. and 9-11 p.m. both nights.
The popular dance originated in 1997 in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church. The growing crowd size inspired a relocation.
In a past interview, Jeff Stewart, dance founder and chairman, called its impact immeasurable and said it welcomes about 4,000-5,000 each year.
Past guests have said they’ve been attending the Father-Daughter Dance for years; for some, it’s become tradition.
Some dads make the occasion a “date” and treat their daughters to dinner, as well.
A few fathers have expressed it’s a time to create memories and spend time with their daughters.
"Since 1997, fathers have been teaching their daughters how a man is to treat her by taking her on this special date to the Father-Daughter Dance each year,” Stewart said.
"There is no doubt the impact a father has on the woman his little girl grows up to be. We merely provide the stage for relationships to be built within this special bond.”
About 1,500 tickets are available for each session.
Tickets are $20 per person. Advance purchasing is required at fatherdaughterdance.org.
The webpage also offers the purchaser the ability to pre-order a commemorative 2020 dance T-shirt and photo packages, organizers said.
