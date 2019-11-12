VALDOSTA – Two people died after a collision caused their vehicle to catch fire early Tuesday morning, police confirmed.
Lowndes Coroner Austin Fiveash only identified the men as two black males in their 20s.
He said the accident occurred around the 15-mile marker on I-75 around 2 a.m.
A tire on the rental car they were driving southbound on Interstate 75 “went down,” resulting in the car hitting the middle road rail on the interstate, Lowndes Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
The car rotated and stopped before being perpendicular to traffic, he said.
A semi-truck traveling southbound hit the car, causing it to catch on fire, Paulk said, who added the tractor of the semi burned as well, but not the trailer.
After being hit, the rental car continued another 250-300 feet while the semi-truck went into the interstate shoulder, the sheriff said.
The driver of the semi-truck survived, Paulk said.
The names of the driver and passenger who died in the rental car is not being released at the moment, pending family notifications.
The Georgia State Patrol was still on scene as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The Valdosta Fire Department and the Lowndes County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
The Valdosta Daily Times will continue to follow this story.
This report was updated at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday to better estimate the time of occurrence.
